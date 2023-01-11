Overview

Dr. Najm Soofi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Soofi works at Huron Gastroenterology Assocs in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.