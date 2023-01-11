Dr. Najm Soofi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soofi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najm Soofi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Najm Soofi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Soofi works at
Locations
-
1
Huron Gastroenterology Assocs5300 Elliott Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soofi?
After procedure explained results and again inquired if I had any concerns. Very kind demeanor and comforting words to alleviate any fears. Everyone was super friendly and professional.
About Dr. Najm Soofi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1902949761
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soofi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soofi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soofi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soofi works at
Dr. Soofi has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soofi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Soofi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soofi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soofi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soofi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.