Dr. Najmuddin Karimjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Karimjee works at PCP for Life in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX, Huntsville, TX, Conroe, TX, Splendora, TX and Montgomery, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.