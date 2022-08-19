Dr. Najmus Sahar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najmus Sahar, MD
Dr. Najmus Sahar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Miami Valley Infection Specialists30 E Apple St Ste 6221, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
