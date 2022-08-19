Overview of Dr. Najmus Sahar, MD

Dr. Najmus Sahar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sahar works at Miami Valley Infection Specialists in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.