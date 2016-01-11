See All Podiatrists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine|Samuel Merritt Hosp and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.

Dr. Javed works at Silicon Valley Podiatry Group in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Silicon Valley Podiatry Group
    2512 Samaritan Ct Ste A, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 542-0985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2016
    I went to see Dr. Javed after weeks of being weary and frustrated with a chronic ankle wound caused by an accident. The minute she walked in my spirits lifted. Not only is she knowledgable and articulate, she is also incredibly caring, kind, and positive. That was exactly what I needed. It was as though she cared first about how I was feeling and then about how we were going to heal my leg. My hunch is she believed that my mental status would be key to my physical healing. She was right.
    Carol Damonte in San Jose, CA — Jan 11, 2016
    About Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063729630
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Stanford University|Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine|Samuel Merritt Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javed works at Silicon Valley Podiatry Group in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Javed’s profile.

    Dr. Javed has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

