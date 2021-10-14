Dr. Mohsen Shieni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakisa Mohsen Shieni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nakisa Mohsen Shieni, MD
Dr. Nakisa Mohsen Shieni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mohsen Shieni works at
Dr. Mohsen Shieni's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Cardiology La Paloma4001 E Sunrise Dr Ste 161, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 408-6955
-
2
Walgreens #066455525 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750 Directions (602) 755-0800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohsen Shieni?
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Sheini since she arrived in Tucson. She is knowledgeable, caring, thorough, patient, personable and kind. She listens and asks the right questions to get the information she needs to help. She is concerned with the patient as a whole person. We have complete confidence in Dr. Sheini and would recommend her as a primary physician.
About Dr. Nakisa Mohsen Shieni, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376730234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohsen Shieni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohsen Shieni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohsen Shieni works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohsen Shieni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohsen Shieni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohsen Shieni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohsen Shieni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.