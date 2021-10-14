See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Nakisa Mohsen Shieni, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (45)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nakisa Mohsen Shieni, MD

Dr. Nakisa Mohsen Shieni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Mohsen Shieni works at Northwest Allied Physicians in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohsen Shieni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Cardiology La Paloma
    4001 E Sunrise Dr Ste 161, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 408-6955
  2. 2
    Walgreens #06645
    5525 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 755-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Elbow Sprain
Headache
  
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  
Arthritis
Asthma
  
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Purpura
  
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  
Ringworm
  
Rosacea
  
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 14, 2021
    My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Sheini since she arrived in Tucson. She is knowledgeable, caring, thorough, patient, personable and kind. She listens and asks the right questions to get the information she needs to help. She is concerned with the patient as a whole person. We have complete confidence in Dr. Sheini and would recommend her as a primary physician.
    Rae Jean Schlimgen — Oct 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nakisa Mohsen Shieni, MD
    About Dr. Nakisa Mohsen Shieni, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376730234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohsen Shieni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohsen Shieni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohsen Shieni works at Northwest Allied Physicians in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mohsen Shieni’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohsen Shieni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohsen Shieni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohsen Shieni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohsen Shieni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

