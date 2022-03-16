Overview

Dr. Naktal Hamoud, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Hamoud works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Fibrillation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.