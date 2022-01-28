Dr. Nakul Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nakul Mahajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nakul Mahajan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine, NJ and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Mahajan works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210
-
2
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 448-3210
-
3
Wayne T Nishigaya Inc3055 W Orange Ave Ste 207, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (310) 545-2900
-
4
Allergy & Asthma Specialists - Pottstown, PA5 S Sunnybrook Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 970-0999Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahajan?
Usually I feel like I am being rushed by doctors but Dr. Mahajan genuinely listened to every word I had to say. Would go back and recommend in a heartbeat
About Dr. Nakul Mahajan, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1801061684
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center|Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center, NY
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center|SUNY Downstate Medical Center, NY
- Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine, NJ
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajan works at
Dr. Mahajan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
258 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.