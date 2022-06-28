Overview

Dr. Nalin Nanayakkara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nanayakkara works at Corona Health and Wellness in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.