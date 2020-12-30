Overview of Dr. Nalin Sinha, MD

Dr. Nalin Sinha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at Suresh Rayancha MD in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Impulse Control Disorders and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.