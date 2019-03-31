Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD
Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad's Office Locations
Nalini Prasad MD PC8103 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 758-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is my dr for 2yrs now. She is not only a great dr but, she listens. Happy I found her.
About Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1881787679
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Headache, Vertigo and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prasad speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
