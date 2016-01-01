Dr. Nalini Premsingh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Premsingh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nalini Premsingh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Providence Medical Center.
Heart Clinic1601 Meadowlark Ln Ste B, Kansas City, KS 66102 Directions (913) 243-9880
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Providence Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1518993138
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
