Dr. Nalini Ramanathan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rensselaer, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Ramanathan works at Family Medical Group in Rensselaer, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.