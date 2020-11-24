Overview

Dr. Nalini Valluru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Valluru works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA and Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.