Dr. Nalini Valluru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nalini Valluru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Valluru works at
Locations
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 575-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 341, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-2596Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1700 Prairie City Rd, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Folsom - Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
We have been able to find a effective treatment for my UC. Very competent Doctor.
About Dr. Nalini Valluru, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1699087957
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University, Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition|Virginia Commonwealth University, Inflammatory Bowel Disease & Nutrition
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Guntur Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
