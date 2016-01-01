Dr. Nam Cho, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nam Cho, DO
Overview
Dr. Nam Cho, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, MI. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
1
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Eaton321 E Harris St, Charlotte, MI 48813 Directions (517) 541-5840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Carson City401 E Elm St, Carson City, MI 48811 Directions (989) 584-3131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Owosso300 Health Park Dr Ste 301, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-3613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - St Johns901 S Oakland St Ste 101, Saint Johns, MI 48879 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Williamston301 WILLIAMSTON CENTER RD, Williamston, MI 48895 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
6
Sparrow Ionia Hospital3565 S State Rd, Ionia, MI 48846 Directions (616) 523-1460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
7
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 400, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Healthcare
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nam Cho, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
