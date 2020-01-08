Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nam Hoang, MD
Overview of Dr. Nam Hoang, MD
Dr. Nam Hoang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Hoang's Office Locations
Pearland Professional Group P.A.2425 County Road 90, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 997-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Hoang for more than 20 years. Although his staff has changed over the years, I continue to see Dr. Hoang when I need a doctor because he is very thorough and spends the time with you that is needed. He sits and talks with you and is genuinely concerned when an issue out of the norm is happening. I highly recommend him.
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Texas Technical University
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.