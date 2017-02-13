Overview

Dr. Nam Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Odessa Complete Care Cardiology in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.