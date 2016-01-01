Dr. Nam Om, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Om is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nam Om, MD
Overview
Dr. Nam Om, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Om works at
Locations
-
1
Choi Medical Services Pllc3830 Parsons Blvd Ste 1D, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 762-1710
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Om?
About Dr. Nam Om, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992891311
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Om accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Om has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Om works at
Dr. Om has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Om.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Om, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Om appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.