Overview

Dr. Nam Om, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Om works at Roosevelt Medical Center in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.