Overview

Dr. Naman Ghazal-Albar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sainte Genevieve, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Hannibal Regional Hospital, Pike County Memorial Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles, St. Luke's Hospital and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ghazal-Albar works at Pointe Basse Family Health Care in Sainte Genevieve, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.