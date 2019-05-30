Dr. Naman Salibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naman Salibi, MD
Dr. Naman Salibi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.
Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery4677 Towne Centre Rd Ste 301, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (855) 298-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Universal American
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had carpal tunnel surgery on both hands by dr salibi and everything went great no numbness or pain. Dr Salibi informed at office visit that procedure was 95% effective and so far mine has turned out to be more than that.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1376643619
- Amer U Beirut
- Syracuse University Med Ctr
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
