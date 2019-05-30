Overview of Dr. Naman Salibi, MD

Dr. Naman Salibi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Salibi works at Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.