Overview of Dr. Namath Hussain, MD

Dr. Namath Hussain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Hussain works at Loma Linda Neurosurgery Clinic in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.