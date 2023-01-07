Dr. Namath Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namath Hussain, MD
Overview of Dr. Namath Hussain, MD
Dr. Namath Hussain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
Loma Linda Neurosurgery Clinic25455 Barton Rd Ste 108A, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthcare of California
Ratings & Reviews
After having two cervical disc removed and replacement discs inserted, I am now pain free. Dr. Hussain has been a God send and this surgery has taken away years of pain. I recommend this disc replacement surgery to those who can get it. It has changed my life and I feel 10 years younger. Dr. Hussain has been very helpful through this process and his professionalism and compassion is beyond excellent.
About Dr. Namath Hussain, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Hershey Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hussain speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.