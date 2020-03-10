Dr. Bhutia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namgyal Bhutia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Namgyal Bhutia, MD
Dr. Namgyal Bhutia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bhutia works at
Dr. Bhutia's Office Locations
New York Consultation Medical Professional Limited Liability Company3016 31st St Apt 1C, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 215-0747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and compassionate therapist, always a pleasure to deal with. Highly recommended.
