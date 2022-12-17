Overview

Dr. Nami Khulusi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They completed their residency with Monmouth Med Center



Dr. Khulusi works at MDVIP - Eatontown, New Jersey in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.