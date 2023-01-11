See All Rheumatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD

Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Janssen works at Namieta Janssen MD, PLLC in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Janssen's Office Locations

    Namieta Janssen MD
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 315, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 500-5002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Joint Pain
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Fibromyalgia
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy
Autoimmune Diseases
Behçet's Disease
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Chronic Pain
Connective Tissue Disorders
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
Hand Conditions
Hip Disorders
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
Knee Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Polymyositis
Psoriasis
Raynaud's Disease
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rheumatic Diseases
Scleroderma
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylitis
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Trigger Finger
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 11, 2023
    She has been my doctor for more than 4 years and I have received the most professional and responsible care during all this time including her staff.
    Diana Perez — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609979947
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Affl Hosps
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor-Affl Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at Austin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janssen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janssen works at Namieta Janssen MD, PLLC in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Janssen’s profile.

    Dr. Janssen has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janssen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Janssen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janssen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janssen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janssen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

