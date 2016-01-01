Dr. Khandker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namir Khandker, MD
Overview of Dr. Namir Khandker, MD
Dr. Namir Khandker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Khandker's Office Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy # H-2, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (985) 898-7184
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Namir Khandker, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1841559077
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
