Dr. Namir Shaba, DO

Urology
4.7 (46)
Map Pin Small Gilbert, AZ
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Namir Shaba, DO

Dr. Namir Shaba, DO is an Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University-Chicago and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Shaba works at Ironwood Physicians PC/Southeast Valley Urology in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Queen Creek, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Valley Urology PC
    3921 E Baseline Rd Ste 111, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 924-7333
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Ironwood Physicians PC/Southeast Valley Urology
    21321 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 924-7333
  3. 3
    Southeast Valley Urology
    1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 924-7333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Office staff is efficient and helpful. My afternoon appointments were right on time. I had several procedures in the office and one at the surgicenter. My care was outstanding throughout. He is competent, informative and caring. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Shaba and his staff.
    Janey — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Namir Shaba, DO

    • Urology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750520771
    Education & Certifications

    • St. James Hospital &amp; Health Centers
    • St. James Hospital &amp; Health Centers
    • Midwestern University-Chicago
    • Urological Surgery
