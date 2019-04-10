Overview of Dr. Namir Stephan, MD

Dr. Namir Stephan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.



Dr. Stephan works at Khurrum T Pirzada D.o. PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.