Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namita Agrawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Namita Agrawal, MD
Dr. Namita Agrawal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Dr. Agrawal's Office Locations
1
Iu Health Physicians Radiation Oncology (barnhill Drive)535 Barnhill Dr # ROUTE041, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-2486
2
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (217) 494-1510
3
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (215) 955-1085Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Namita Agrawal, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1811376759
Frequently Asked Questions
