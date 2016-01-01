Dr. Namita Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namita Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Namita Gupta, MD
Dr. Namita Gupta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Endocrinology Specialists - Plaza4321 Washington St Ste 6100, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-3470
University of Nebraska Medical Center984120 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Namita Gupta, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639308786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
