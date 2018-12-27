Overview

Dr. Namita Mohideen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Mohideen works at CARE FOR WOMENS MEDICAL GROUP in Fontana, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.