Overview of Dr. Namita Sachdev, MD

Dr. Namita Sachdev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Sachdev works at UC San Diego Health Primary Care Internal Medicine in San Diego, CA with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.