Overview

Dr. Namita Sachdeva, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Geriatrics



Dr. Sachdeva works at Pinnacle Care Internal Medicine in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.