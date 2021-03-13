Dr. Namitha Nagaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namitha Nagaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Namitha Nagaraj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Locations
Mother & Child Health Cnsltnts5305 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 362-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Namitha Nagaraj, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
- 1912968629
Education & Certifications
- Women and Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
- Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagaraj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagaraj works at
Dr. Nagaraj has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagaraj speaks Hindi, Kannada and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaraj.
