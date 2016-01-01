Dr. Baxi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namrata Baxi, MD
Dr. Namrata Baxi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Associates in Kidney Disease & Hypertension2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 204, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 769-4735
Bucks County Kidney Specialists PC402 Middletown Blvd Ste 214, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 860-3520
Plainfield Dialysis1200 Randolph Rd, Plainfield, NJ 07060 Directions (908) 757-6030
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Nephrology
- English
- 1699181206
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
