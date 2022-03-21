Overview of Dr. Namrata Goel, MD

Dr. Namrata Goel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare West, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Goel works at The Kidney Health Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.