Overview of Dr. Namrata Jain, MD

Dr. Namrata Jain, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Jain works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Nephrology in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.