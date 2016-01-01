Dr. Namrata Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namrata Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Namrata Kapoor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 499-2600
Precision Eye Care A Medical Corp. Clinic655 Euclid Ave Ste 302, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 472-1010
Sharp Rees-stealy Pharmacy8701 Cuyamaca St, Santee, CA 92071 Directions (619) 568-8233
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1710140876
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.