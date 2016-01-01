Overview of Dr. Namrata Kapoor, MD

Dr. Namrata Kapoor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kapoor works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in National City, CA and Santee, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.