Overview

Dr. Namrata Shah, MD is a Dermatologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Dukes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic in Munster, IN with other offices in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.