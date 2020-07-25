Dr. Namrata Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namrata Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Namrata Shah, MD is a Dermatologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Dukes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Hammond Clinic LLC7905 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5800
- 2 919 Main St Ste 201, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 934-2495
-
3
Lorin M. Brown M.d. PC1950 45th St Ste 200, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 912-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Very professional and thorough. Highly skilled and recommend.
About Dr. Namrata Shah, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548460173
Education & Certifications
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.