Dr. Kandula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namratha Kandula, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Namratha Kandula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kandula's Office Locations
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Explains things clearly and cares. Spends extra time and follows up
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1316976624
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kandula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandula speaks Spanish and Telugu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.