Dr. Nan Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Nan Wang, MD
Dr. Nan Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Cullen Eye Inst
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic6400 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 559-5200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My dad had a cataract surgery from Dr. Wang. It turned out great! She is a very skilled, knowledgeable and kind surgeon . We live in Kemah area and it’s a long drive to her practice but definitely worth it!!
About Dr. Nan Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1104807759
Education & Certifications
- Cullen Eye Inst
- Baylor Med Center
- Peking University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
