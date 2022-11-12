Dr. Berikashvili has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nana Berikashvili, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nana Berikashvili, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tbilisi State Med Inst.
Delaware Psychiatry LLC5700 Kirkwood Hwy Ste 107, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 224-1711
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Sagamore Health Network
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Tbilisi State Med Inst
- Psychiatry
Dr. Berikashvili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berikashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berikashvili. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berikashvili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berikashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berikashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.