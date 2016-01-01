Overview of Dr. Nana Dadson, MD

Dr. Nana Dadson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Dadson works at Heartland Community Health Center in Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.