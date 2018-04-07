Overview

Dr. Nana Mireku, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mireku works at TexasAllergyMD in McKinney, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.