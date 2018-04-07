Dr. Nana Mireku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mireku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nana Mireku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nana Mireku, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mireku works at
Locations
-
1
TexasAllergyMD1400 N Coit Rd Ste 405, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (888) 773-0186
-
2
Family Allergy and Asthma Care - Flower Mound3051 Churchill Dr Ste 130, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 539-0086Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:15am - 12:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first went to Dr. Mireku in June 2017 and in the past 10 months she has improved my health significantly. I’ve had asthma and allergy issues all of my life, generally getting sick 3 to 5 times a year. Thanks to Dr. Mireku, I’ve not been sick in 9 months. If you’re struggling with asthma or frequent allergy issues or frequent sinus infections she can help you.
About Dr. Nana Mireku, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558538835
Education & Certifications
- Children`S Hospital Of Michigan Wayne State University
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mireku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mireku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mireku works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mireku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mireku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mireku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mireku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.