Dr. Abdel-Wahab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nancy Abdel-Wahab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Abdel-Wahab, MD
Dr. Nancy Abdel-Wahab, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Abdel-Wahab works at
Dr. Abdel-Wahab's Office Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Jacobi1400 Pelham Pkwy S, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 918-5000
-
2
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC2510 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (855) 681-8700
-
3
Melrose Dialysis459 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10455 Directions (855) 681-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdel-Wahab?
About Dr. Nancy Abdel-Wahab, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1639207350
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdel-Wahab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdel-Wahab works at
Dr. Abdel-Wahab has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel-Wahab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdel-Wahab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Wahab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel-Wahab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel-Wahab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.