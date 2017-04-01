See All Podiatric Surgeons in Miramar, FL
Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Miramar, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM

Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Alexis-Calixte works at Miramar Podiatry and Surgery in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alexis-Calixte's Office Locations

    Miramar Podiatry and Surgery Institute LLC
    8910 Miramar Pkwy Ste 117, Miramar, FL 33025 (954) 442-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Apr 01, 2017
    This doctor is known as one of the best podiatrist in Broward. I had some heel pain and with 1 injection my pain was gone. The doctor takes the time to call my phone to find out how I am doing.
    Apr 01, 2017
    About Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cree, French, French Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962433359
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexis-Calixte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexis-Calixte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexis-Calixte works at Miramar Podiatry and Surgery in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alexis-Calixte’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexis-Calixte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexis-Calixte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexis-Calixte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexis-Calixte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

