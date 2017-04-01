Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexis-Calixte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM
Overview of Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM
Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Alexis-Calixte works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alexis-Calixte's Office Locations
-
1
Miramar Podiatry and Surgery Institute LLC8910 Miramar Pkwy Ste 117, Miramar, FL 33025 Directions (954) 442-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexis-Calixte?
This doctor is known as one of the best podiatrist in Broward. I had some heel pain and with 1 injection my pain was gone. The doctor takes the time to call my phone to find out how I am doing.
About Dr. Nancy Alexis-Calixte, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Cree, French, French Creole and Spanish
- 1962433359
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexis-Calixte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexis-Calixte accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexis-Calixte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexis-Calixte works at
Dr. Alexis-Calixte speaks Cree, French, French Creole and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexis-Calixte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexis-Calixte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexis-Calixte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexis-Calixte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.