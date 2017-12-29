See All Ophthalmologists in Kerrville, TX
Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD

Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy works at Riverhill Ophthalmology PA in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy's Office Locations

  1
    Riverhill Ophthalmology P.A.
    601 Clay St, Kerrville, TX 78028 (830) 792-5059

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Peterson Regional Medical Center

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Dec 29, 2017
    Dr. Alvarez is a wonderful Ophthalmologist! If you're in need of one she's the person to see! She examines you thoroughly and insures the best recommendations for your eye health. The office staff are friendly and Lindsey the Receptionist is absolutely wonderful and patient! I promise one visit with this Doctor and the staff, and you won't want to go anywhere else!
    About Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1275592784
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy works at Riverhill Ophthalmology PA in Kerrville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy’s profile.

    Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

