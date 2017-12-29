Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD
Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy works at
Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy's Office Locations
Riverhill Ophthalmology P.A.601 Clay St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-5059
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alvarez is a wonderful Ophthalmologist! If you're in need of one she's the person to see! She examines you thoroughly and insures the best recommendations for your eye health. The office staff are friendly and Lindsey the Receptionist is absolutely wonderful and patient! I promise one visit with this Doctor and the staff, and you won't want to go anywhere else!
About Dr. Nancy Alvarez Chedzoy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1275592784
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez Chedzoy.
