Dr. Nancy Bach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Bach, MD
Dr. Nancy Bach, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Bach's Office Locations
1
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
2
Staten Island Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2052 Richmond Rd Ste 1Z, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions
3
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl # 1232, New York, NY 10029 Directions
After more than 10 months of running to doctors after becoming seriously ill (repeatedly jaundiced, high fevers, bleeding bodyrashes, etc.) within a few minutes Dr. Bach figured out what was wrong. An allergy that affected my liver! I shudder to think what would have happened if I hadn’t gone to see her.
About Dr. Nancy Bach, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1477571115
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|St Lukes Hosp
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
