Dr. Nancy Bach, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nancy Bach, MD

Dr. Nancy Bach, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Bach works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Staten Island Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    2052 Richmond Rd Ste 1Z, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai
    1 Gustave L Levy Pl # 1232, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Viral Hepatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2021
    After more than 10 months of running to doctors after becoming seriously ill (repeatedly jaundiced, high fevers, bleeding bodyrashes, etc.) within a few minutes Dr. Bach figured out what was wrong. An allergy that affected my liver! I shudder to think what would have happened if I hadn’t gone to see her.
    Pamela Vinicombe — Nov 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nancy Bach, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1477571115
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|St Lukes Hosp
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
    • Monmouth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Bach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

