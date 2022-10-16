Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD
Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Behrens' Office Locations
Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Ballantyne14215 Ballantyne Corporate Pl Ste 230, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 951-1293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behrens is an excellent sleep doctor with a wonderful bed side manners. Kind and caring. I highly recommend her. Mk
About Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1205940244
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Medical College
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
