Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD

Sleep Medicine
Overview of Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD

Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Behrens works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Behrens' Office Locations

    Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Ballantyne
    14215 Ballantyne Corporate Pl Ste 230, Charlotte, NC 28277 (704) 951-1293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr. Behrens is an excellent sleep doctor with a wonderful bed side manners. Kind and caring. I highly recommend her. Mk
    Dr. Mak Khojasteh — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1205940244
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann Medical College
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Behrens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behrens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behrens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behrens works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Behrens’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behrens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behrens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

