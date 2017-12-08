See All Pediatricians in Lexington, KY
Dr. Nancy Bishof, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nancy Bishof, MD

Dr. Nancy Bishof, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Bishof works at Nancy A Bishof MD in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph East
Dr. Bishof's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy A Bishof MD
    3217 Summit Square Pl Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 543-4114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Circumcision
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Down Syndrome
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration
Infections
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Vaccination
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2017
    We switched to Dr. Bishof for our twins and triplets. She is AMAZING! You can NOT go wrong with her care and her staff!
    Dr. Ron Pavkovich in Lexington, Ky — Dec 08, 2017
    About Dr. Nancy Bishof, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1326085218
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    • Rush Presby St Lukes
    • Michael Reese Hospital Medical Center
    • Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Bishof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bishof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bishof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bishof works at Nancy A Bishof MD in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Bishof’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

