Dr. Nancy Bishof, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Bishof, MD
Dr. Nancy Bishof, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Bishof works at
Dr. Bishof's Office Locations
Nancy A Bishof MD3217 Summit Square Pl Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 543-4114
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We switched to Dr. Bishof for our twins and triplets. She is AMAZING! You can NOT go wrong with her care and her staff!
About Dr. Nancy Bishof, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Michael Reese Hospital Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishof accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishof.
