Dr. Nancy Branyas, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nancy Branyas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Cardiology and Electrophysiology

Dr. Branyas works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology
    8333 Naab Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 793-3807
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Carmel Women's Heart Risk Clinic
    13420 N Meridian St Ste 270, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 793-3797

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Conduction Disorder of the Heart Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 30, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Branyas for over 20 years. She is always warm, thorough, and professional, She listens to my concerns and responds accordingly. I would not care to see another cardiologist unless in an emergency or if Dr. Branyas recommended it.
    — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Branyas, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1477527000
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiology and Electrophysiology
    • University Mich Med School
    • University Mich Med School|University of Michigan Hospitals
    • Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
    • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
    • Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
    • Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital
    • Henry Community Health
    • IU Health Methodist Hospital
    • Marion General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Branyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Branyas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branyas has seen patients for Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Branyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

