Dr. Nancy Burt, MD

Neurology
2.2 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nancy Burt, MD

Dr. Nancy Burt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Bowman Gray School of Medicine

Dr. Burt works at Ear Institute Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burt's Office Locations

    Ear Institute of Texas
    18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 696-4327
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

  Baptist Medical Center

Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    Aug 13, 2022
    Dr. Burt was my neurologist from 2017-2020 before she switched practices. Recently (2022) I have gone back to her office. I called, left a voicemail, and received a call back quickly, and was given the first available appointment (same week). Dr. Burt will work help your issues the best she can. If a medication isn’t working she will listen and she will switch, if a medication makes you sick, she will find you something else, she listens throughly, and does not rush her appointments. Her medical assistants and nurses are amazing and nice as well. She is a great doctor!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nancy Burt, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
